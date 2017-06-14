David Haye fined £25,000 over pre-Tony Bellew fight behaviour

David Haye suffered an Achilles injury in the sixth round of the bout but fought on until the 11th-round stoppage

David Haye has been fined £25,000 by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) over his behaviour in the build-up to his bout with Tony Bellew.

The former world heavyweight champion graphically described injuries he hoped to inflict on Bellew in the run-up to March's stoppage defeat by his rival.

Haye, 36, admitted his comments brought boxing into disrepute.

The board believes that Bellew's behaviour improved after both fighters were warned days before the bout.

The BBBofC condemned both boxers' behaviour during a heated news conference in Liverpool and a media event in London.

According to records on the BBBofC website, Haye made a donation and apologised for his behaviour to the Southern Area Council at a meeting three days before the bout.

WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew, 34, was given a four-month suspended suspension by the board in December as a result of his ringside behaviour when he called Haye out following victory over BJ Flores in October.

Further misdemeanours could have seen his licence withdrawn before the meeting with Haye.

Following his defeat, Haye said that he expected to be fined for his pre-fight comments. He intends on returning to the ring after recovering from Achilles surgery.

"Some of the comments went too far. If I have to pay a fine, I'll happily pay and take whatever punishment I need to," he said.