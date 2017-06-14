Paul Smith: Joe Gallagher says fighter faces 'last roll of the dice' on Saturday

Smith has won 38 of his 44 fights

Britain's Paul Smith faces a "last roll of the dice" as he attempts to win a world title at the third time of asking, says his trainer Joe Gallagher.

Smith, 34, returns to Germany to face Tyron Zeuge for the WBA world super-middleweight title on Saturday, having lost there to WBO champion Arthur Abraham in both 2014 and 2015.

"He has the experience now," said Gallagher.

"It's not like a kid fighting for the world title for the first time."

Abraham was a convincing points victor over Smith in February 2015, five months after securing a more controversial verdict over the Liverpool fighter.

"This is now his third attempt, and at this stage of his career, it's the last roll of the dice," said Gallagher.

Smith has won his past three fights to take his career record to 38 wins and six losses.