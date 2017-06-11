Promoter Eddie Hearn says the judge who scored Lee Haskins the winner against Ryan Burnett got the fighters mixed up.

Two judges awarded the 25-year-old Belfast boxer scores of 119-107 but the scorecard of America's Clark Sammartino read 118-108 for Haskins, ensuring a split decision in the IBF world bantamweight title fight.

