Ryan Burnett v Lee Haskins: Judge mixed up boxers - Eddie Hearn

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Judge made a mistake - Burnett's win was unanimous' - Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes the judge who scored Lee Haskins as the winner against Ryan Burnett got the two identities of the boxers mixed up.

Burnett won the IBF world bantamweight title by split decision as two judges had him a 119-107 winner but Clark Sammartino had him losing 118-108.

"His scorecard was excellent: it was just the wrong way around," Hearn said.

British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith told BBC Sport the judge "won't be coming back".

Smith said he had not spoken to Sammartino but would be speaking to the IBF next week about the American's performance.

"He got it wrong," Smith added. "Luckily, the right man won.

"I will advise the IBF of our dissatisfaction."

Burnett, 25, knocked down defending champion Haskins, 33, in the sixth and 11th rounds during Saturday's fight in Belfast.

"I've never seen anything like it," said Hearn.

"I presume the split decision will be revoked. It'll be a unanimous decision, it must be."

Belfast boxer Burnett was taking part in only his 17th professional fight.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I nearly fainted when they said split decision' - champion Burnett

Asked if he would be bothered by the result being declared a split decision, Burnett said: "Absolutely not."

He added: "I almost fainted in the ring. I thought, 'they're going to take it off me here'.

"Thank God the decision went in the right direction."