BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua's recovery against Wladimir Klitschko came down to 'fight or flight'
'It came down to fight or flight'
- From the section Boxing
Anthony Joshua tells Graham Norton his recovery after falling to the canvas in the sixth round against Wladimir Klitschko came down to "fight or flight" and "character".
Watch Anthony Joshua on The Graham Norton Show, BBC One and iPlayer from 23:15 BST on Friday, 09 June.
