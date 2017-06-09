BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua's recovery against Wladimir Klitschko came down to 'fight or flight'

'It came down to fight or flight'

  • From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua tells Graham Norton his recovery after falling to the canvas in the sixth round against Wladimir Klitschko came down to "fight or flight" and "character".

Watch Anthony Joshua on The Graham Norton Show, BBC One and iPlayer from 23:15 BST on Friday, 09 June.

Top videos

Video

'It came down to fight or flight'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Murray 'proud' despite semi-final defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'A magnificent piece of history for Bangladesh'

Video

Southee takes three early Bangladesh wickets

Video

Mosaddek's wickets hamper New Zealand

Video

'Glorious! That's probably gone into the River Taff'

Video

Stanford aims to 'smash it' in front of home crowd

Audio

John Collins: "England v Scotland is always massive"

Video

Bolt to 'put on a show' for last race in Jamaica

Video

Brownlee v Brownlee: Inside a sibling rivalry

Video

Big hits and run-outs as Sri Lanka shock India

Audio

England U20s reach World Cup semi-final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All
Keeping Active

Multi-Sport Holiday Course

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired