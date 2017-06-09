BBC Sport - Lee Haskins and Ryan Burnett bullish for world title bout

Haskins and Burnett bullish for world title bout

  • From the section Boxing

Challenger Ryan Burnett and IBF world bantamweight champion Lee Haskins go head-to-head in the weigh-in for Saturday's title fight in Belfast.

Burnett, who was won all 16 of his professional contests, will have home advantage against Bristol fighter Haskins.

The pair were upbeat about their chances of success at the SSE Arena.

