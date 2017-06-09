World Series of Boxing: British Lionhearts lose semi-final to Astana Arlans Kazakhstan

  • From the section Boxing
Tom Whittaker-Hart on the attack
Whittaker-Hart won his bout after WSB debutant Niall Farrell lost a split decision earlier in the evening

The British Lionhearts went out at the semi-final stage of the World Series of Boxing with a 7-3 aggregate defeat by Astana Arlans Kazakhstan in London.

They lost 3-2 on the night at York Hall against a strong Kazhak team who will face Cuba or Columbia in the final.

At light-heavyweight, Liverpool's Tom Whittaker-Hart saw off Arman Rysbek to secure a first victory in WSB.

Patrick Mailata ended the match and the season in style with a third round stoppage of Nursultan Amanzhilov.

Get all the latest boxing news sent straight to your device with notifications in the BBC Sport app. Find out morehere.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All
Keeping Active

Multi-Sport Holiday Course

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired