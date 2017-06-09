World Series of Boxing: British Lionhearts lose semi-final to Astana Arlans Kazakhstan

Whittaker-Hart won his bout after WSB debutant Niall Farrell lost a split decision earlier in the evening

The British Lionhearts went out at the semi-final stage of the World Series of Boxing with a 7-3 aggregate defeat by Astana Arlans Kazakhstan in London.

They lost 3-2 on the night at York Hall against a strong Kazhak team who will face Cuba or Columbia in the final.

At light-heavyweight, Liverpool's Tom Whittaker-Hart saw off Arman Rysbek to secure a first victory in WSB.

Patrick Mailata ended the match and the season in style with a third round stoppage of Nursultan Amanzhilov.

