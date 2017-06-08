BBC Sport - Lee Haskins: IBF world bantamweight champion spars with son Anton
Haskins and son spar before title fight
- From the section Boxing
Bristol's IBF world bantamweight champion Lee Haskins spars with his son, Anton, before his title defence against Ryan Burnett in Belfast on Saturday.
BBC Points West meets the Haskins family in training, as Lee prepares to face Northern Ireland's Burnett.
