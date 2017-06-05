Joshua Buatsi: Rio 2016 medallist signs for Matchroom Sport and debuts on 1 July

Buatsi stopped two opponents at the Rio Olympics

Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi has turned professional and will make his debut on 1 July.

The Briton, 24, who has finished his degree since winning his light-heavyweight medal at the Games, has signed with promoters Matchroom Boxing.

"We have an outstanding talent in Joshua Buatsi," said promoter Eddie Hearn. "He'll be on all our major shows and we will push him to the top."

Buatsi will face an unnamed opponent at London's O2 Arena on his pro debut.

Buatsi follows fellow Rio Olympians Joe Cordina, Lawrence Okolie, Anthony Fowler and Josh Kelly in turning professional.

His bout will feature on the undercard of Frank Buglioni's British light-heavyweight title defence against Ricky Summers.

"It's the right move for me," said Buatsi. "My parents drummed into me about finishing my education. After Brazil I had a year left.

"Everything for me now is boxing. There's competition out there. We're all hungry. It's a brutal sport but I'm ready."

Half of the 10 men and both of the two women who competed for Team GB at the Rio Games have now turned professional, with super-heavyweight silver medallist Joseph Joyce expected to follow.

Buatsi impressed at the Olympics by stopping opponents in his first two matches before winning comfortably in the quarter-finals and eventually losing on points to Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in the semi-finals.