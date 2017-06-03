Anthony Crolla plans Manchester Arena return after terror attack

Anthony Crolla's last five fights have been held at Manchester Arena

Former WBA lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla says he wants to fight again at Manchester Arena.

The venue in Crolla's home city remains closed following last month's suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert, which killed 22 people.

The 30-year-old is expecting his next bout to take place in October, although he has yet to name an opponent.

"It's about showing people we're not going to be put off by what's happened," he told BBC World Service.

"For me, it's such a special place. I've had some of my best nights there and I'm a proud Mancunian.

"It's always great to fight in front of your own people. I ran the Great Manchester Run last week and it showed the strength of the city. It makes you proud to be a Mancunian.

"There's nothing better than fighting in your hometown."

Crolla is back in training after losing his WBA lightweight rematch against Jorge Linares in March.

He says he will not be affected by his back-to-back defeats by the Venezuelan.

"I've come back from much worse than a defeat in a boxing match," he said.

"I just lost to the better man on the night. I get over it quickly because I know that I can hold my hands up.

"There are no excuses. I believe I prepared the best I possibly could so I can live with it.

"I'm a big believer that if you work hard in anything then you get the results. I believe I'll be back better than ever."