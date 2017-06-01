George Groves: WBA super-middleweight champion says he broke jaw in win

  • From the section Boxing
Fedor Chudinov and George Groves
George Groves became world champion at the fourth attempt by beating Fedor Chudinov on Saturday

George Groves is having surgery after breaking his jaw during his WBA super-middleweight title victory over Fedor Chudinov.

The 29-year-old Briton claimed his first world title at the fourth attempt with a sixth-round stoppage at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Groves posted on social media he was having an operation on Thursday after his jaw was broken in round three.

"That or [I] broke it from over-smiling since," Groves added.

