George Groves: WBA super-middleweight champion says he broke jaw in win
George Groves is having surgery after breaking his jaw during his WBA super-middleweight title victory over Fedor Chudinov.
The 29-year-old Briton claimed his first world title at the fourth attempt with a sixth-round stoppage at Bramall Lane on Saturday.
Groves posted on social media he was having an operation on Thursday after his jaw was broken in round three.
"That or [I] broke it from over-smiling since," Groves added.
