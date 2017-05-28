George Groves: World super-middleweight title win makes me a better human

George Groves stopped Fedor Chudinov in the sixth round in Sheffield on Saturday

George Groves says finally ending his wait to become a world champion will make him a "better human being" and a "better fighter".

The 29-year-old stopped Russian Fedor Chudinov in a brutal affair in Sheffield on Saturday, claiming the WBA super-middleweight belt in his fourth world title fight.

"For so long I was walking around clueless, not knowing why I wasn't a world champion," said the Briton.

"I can put the demons to bed."

Groves was forced to rebuild his reputation after two defeats by fellow Briton Carl Froch in world title fights in 2014, followed by a loss to Badou Jack of Sweden a year later.

And, despite being left with a severely damaged jaw by Chudinov at Bramall Lane on Saturday, he said after the sixth-round stoppage that a "weight had been lifted".

"I was bitter," added Groves. "No-one likes being called bitter, but I knew deep down I was feeling sorry for myself.

"Now I can say I am the best in the world and have a belt to prove it. It is a truly wonderful feeling.

"I am going to be such a better, rounded human being as as well as a better fighter now."

George Groves defeated James DeGale in 2011

'DeGale not easy to deal with'

Groves' struggles after his three defeats at world level prompted him to part with trainer Paddy Fitzpatrick and join forces with Shane McGuigan, a relationship which has now delivered five straight wins.

McGuigan said the victory over Chudinov was "a dog fight", as both men traded heavy blows from the off until Groves produced a relentless finish which led to his opponent being stopped on his feet.

The trainer says the "sky is the limit" for his fighter now. A potential route could see him face IBF champion James DeGale, a rematch given he beat the fellow Briton in 2011.

The pair spoke about the potential bout when ringside for Tony Bellew's victory over David Haye in March, with 31-year-old DeGale saying they could talk again if Groves claimed the WBA belt.

"I don't think it will be an easy one to make because he is not an easy person to deal with," added Groves.

"It's a fight I think everyone would like to see again. It's a great fight - I'd enjoy the build up to the fight and beating him again."