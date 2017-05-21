Andre Dirrell's uncle Leon Lawson Jr punches opponent Jose Uzcategui after win

Andre Dirrell
Andre Dirrell lost the IBF world super middleweight title to James DeGale in 2015

Andre Dirrell has apologised after his uncle and coach Leon Lawson Jr punched his opponent Jose Uzcategui after their fight in Oxon Hill, near Washington DC.

American Dirrell claimed the interim IBF super-middleweight title after Venezuela's Uzcategui was disqualified in the eighth round for punching after the bell at the MGM National Harbour.

Lawson Jr then entered the ring and sucker-punched Uzcategui.

"I'm sorry for what my coach has done," said Dirrell, 33.

Dirrell, who lost to Britain's James DeGale in 2015, added: "My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried. He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him."

ESPN reports that Lawson Jr is now wanted on two assault charges by Prince George's County Police following the clash with Uzcategui.

ESPN journalist Dan Rafael was ringside at the MGM National Harbour

