Callum Smith to fight Anthony Dirrell for vacant WBC title

Callum Smith (left) won the British super-middleweight title when he defeated Luke Blackledge in his last fight, in December 2016

Undefeated Callum Smith will fight Anthony Dirrell for the vacant WBC super-middleweight title in Los Angeles in September, says his trainer.

American Dirrell, 32, lost the title to Badou Jack in 2015.

Jack later relinquished the belt by moving up a weight division after being ordered to defend his title against Liverpool's Smith, 27.

"It's on. Callum Smith signs to fight for the WBC super-middleweight title v Anthony Dirrell," Joe Gallagher said.

In a post on social media, the trainer also said the fight would take place on 9 September in Los Angeles.

Smith, who last fought in December 2016, has won all 22 of his fights, 17 by knockout.