BBC Sport - Demie-Jade Resztan on boxing, bullies and the Commonwealth Games

From bullied at school to boxing

  • From the section Boxing

Cambridge boxer Demie-Jade Resztan talks to BBC Look East about her hopes of reaching the Commonwealth Games, after taking up boxing to combat bullies in school.

If you want to find out how to get into boxing, have a look at the Get Inspired guide.

