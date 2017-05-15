BBC Sport - The McGuigans: BBC documentary series follows boxing family and protege Frampton

McGuigans' boxing lives captured in BBC series

  • From the section Boxing

A three-part BBC documentary follows Barry McGuigan's family firm, Cyclone Promotions as its star fighter Carl Frampton has two bouts with Leo Santa Cruz.

The programmes provide a rare insight into boxing as McGuigan talks candidly about the highs and lows of his life inside and outside boxing.

Part two of Fight Game: The McGuigans is on BBC One on Wednesday, 24 May at 22:40 BST.

