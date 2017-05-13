Nicola Adams stops Maryan Salazar in third round of Leeds homecoming

Adams is 16 years older than Salazar

Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams stopped Mexican teenager Maryan Salazar in the third round in her home city of Leeds.

The 34-year-old pinned her opponent in the corner and the referee stepped in to confirm her second professional victory in the flyweight contest.

"There is nothing like the support of my home crowd," said Adams.

It was her first win by stoppage having beaten Argentina's Virginia Carcamo on points on her professional debut.

The contest against Salazar was fought over three-minute rounds rather than the usual two minutes for women.

Adams had said before the fight the extra minute in each round would give her a chance to "take out" her 18-year-old opponent.

Speaking afterwards, she said: "I was not even thinking about the stoppage, but with the three-minute rounds I knew I could.

"I was able to settle more, I could see where I was throwing the punches and landing the power shots."

Adams was firmly in control, busting her opponent's lip in the opening round, following it up with a flurry of punches with Salazar on the ropes in the next and finishing it off in the third.

Her trainer, Jason Spencer, said she will soon be ready for a world title fight.

Adams added: "I loved every minute of it. The crowd were pumping me up. The more they were cheering, the more I was throwing."

