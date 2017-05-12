World Series Boxing: British Lionhearts lose quarter-final first leg to France

From the section

Conor Loftus (right) was one of two wins for the British Lionhearts in overall defeat by France Fighting Roosters in Paris

The British Lionhearts were beaten 3-2 by France Fighting Roosters in the first leg of the World Series Boxing quarter-finals in Paris.

Galal Yafai and Peter McGrail suffered back-to-back losses before Conor Loftus scored the British team's first point.

Rachid Achoui ensured victory on the night for the French side by beating Luka Plantic.

But heavyweight David Nyika knocked out Kevin Kuadjovi to keep the Lionhearts in contention to reach the semi-finals.

The second leg takes place in London on 20 May.

Elsewhere, Astana Arlans Kazakhstan beat Patriot Boxing Team 3-2 in the first leg of their quarter-final in Kemerovo, Russia.