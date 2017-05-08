BBC Sport - George Groves says he's 'struggling' to deal with with Eduard Gutknecht's condition
Groves 'struggling' with Gutknecht's condition
British boxer George Groves says he's "struggling" with the injuries Eduard Gutknecht suffered in their bout.
Groves beat Gutknecht on points in December and the German was taken to hospital with a bleed on the brain.
Gutknecht's wife Julia revealed in April that the 34-year-old was not able to walk or talk.
Groves told Radio 5 live's Steve Bunce: "Selfishly, while I'm still fighting I'm always going to struggle with his situation. It's a horrible thing. I struggle with it, my wife struggles with it."
