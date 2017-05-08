George Groves 'struggling' with Eduard Gutknecht's condition

Briton George Groves defended his WBA International super-middleweight title against Eduard Gutknecht

George Groves says the injuries sustained by Eduard Gutknecht in their super-middleweight bout will haunt him until he retires from boxing.

Briton Groves beat Gutknecht on points in December and the German was taken to hospital with a bleed on the brain.

Gutknecht's wife Julia revealed in April that the 34-year-old was not able to walk or talk.

"Selfishly, while I'm still fighting I'm always going to struggle with his situation," Groves told 5 live boxing.

"It's a horrible thing. I struggle with it, my wife struggles with it."

Gutknecht, who had world title fights at two weights, was in his 36th-career fight when he met Groves

In her interview in Germany, Gutknecht's wife said he had made "little progress" and had also had "several strokes".

She explained the right hemisphere of his brain - which controls the left side of the body - is "almost completely damaged" and she also highlighted her battle to finance home care.

Groves, who visited Gutknecht in hospital, said he had not seen him since the German left the UK.

"It's very distressing," the 29-year-old said. "We don't know if his situation will deteriorate or if anything will happen.

"We feel for him, his wife, kids and family. It's horrible."

London-born Groves has not fought since that bout but will go for his first world title when he meets Russian Fedor Chudinov at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on 27 May.

The contest is part of the undercard as Britain's Kell Brook, who is from Sheffield, defends his IBF world welterweight title against American Errol Spence Jr and will be Groves' fourth attempt at winning a world crown.