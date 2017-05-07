Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin confirmed as Julio Chavez Jr beaten

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez claimed every round in beating Julio Chavez Jr

Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will meet Gennady Golovkin in a Las Vegas super-fight after easing to a points win over compatriot Julio Chavez Jr.

Kazakh Golovkin was ringside as Alvarez won 120-108 on all three scorecards.

Alvarez, 26, announced his next fight immediately, with promoter Oscar De La Hoya confirming the bout is "signed, sealed and delivered" for 16 September.

Golovkin will put his WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles on the line against the WBO light-middleweight champion.

Gennady Golovkin was present to watch Alvarez win

The Kazakh has won all 37 of his fights with 33 by knockout, while Alvarez has just one defeat against Floyd Mayweather on his record in a 51-fight career.

"I feel excited to be part of this big drama show," said Golovkin, 35.

Six-time world champion Sugar Ray Leonard said he expects "one hell of a fight" when the pair meet.

Golovkin (right) is 35, nine years older than his Mexican opponent

There was no title on the line at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as Alvarez stepped up in weight to fight the much bigger Chavez at a catchweight of 164lbs.

He dominated to win every round, landing 228 punches to just 71 for Chavez, who was booed at times.

Alvarez, who had his first professional fight aged 15, stayed standing between every round and showed accuracy with his jab throughout, adding eye-catching combinations.

"I showed I can move, box and do all those things against a fighter who was bigger," Alvarez said. "He wouldn't throw punches."