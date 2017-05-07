BBC Sport - Tyson Fury warns Anthony Joshua he will 'rid the heavyweight division of a fraud'
I'll rid the division of a fraud - Fury
- From the section Boxing
Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has sent a warning to Anthony Joshua, saying he will "rid the heavyweight division of a fraud".
This clip first appeared on BBC Radio 5 live Sport on Saturday, 6 May 2017.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired