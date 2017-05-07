BBC Sport - Tyson Fury warns Anthony Joshua he will 'rid the heavyweight division of a fraud'

I'll rid the division of a fraud - Fury

  • From the section Boxing

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has sent a warning to Anthony Joshua, saying he will "rid the heavyweight division of a fraud".

This clip first appeared on BBC Radio 5 live Sport on Saturday, 6 May 2017.

