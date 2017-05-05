Michael Conlan: Belfast man set to box on Manny Pacquiao bill in Australia

From the section

Michael Conlan won on his professional debut in New York in March

Belfast boxer Michael Conlan is set to fight on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao's world title fight in Australia in July.

Promoters Top Rank say Conlan will fight on the Brisbane bill providing he wins his contest in Chicago on 26 May.

Pacquiao will defend his WBO welterweight title against Australia's Jeff Horn.

"If all goes well, Michael will fight on 2 July in Brisbane," said Top Rank's vice-president Carl Moretti.

Super-bantamweight Conlan, a former world amateur champion and London Olympics bronze medallist, impressed on his professional debut in New York on St Patrick's Day.

He stopped American Tim Ibarra inside three rounds at Madison Square Garden.

The Belfast man's opponent for his Chicago bout is yet to be confirmed.