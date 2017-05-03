BBC Sport - Promoter Eddie Hearn lauds Anthony Joshua as 'role model and ambassador'

Hearn lauds 'role model and ambassador' Joshua

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua's thrilling world heavyweight championship victory over Wladimir Klitschko is already leading to scores of youngsters joining boxing clubs.

Hearn was speaking at a news conference for another of his fighters Ryan Burnett's world title challenge against Lee Haskins which will take place in Belfast on 10 June.

