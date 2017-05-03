BBC Sport - Promoter Eddie Hearn lauds Anthony Joshua as 'role model and ambassador'
Hearn lauds 'role model and ambassador' Joshua
- From the section Boxing
Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua's thrilling world heavyweight championship victory over Wladimir Klitschko is already leading to scores of youngsters joining boxing clubs.
Hearn was speaking at a news conference for another of his fighters Ryan Burnett's world title challenge against Lee Haskins which will take place in Belfast on 10 June.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired