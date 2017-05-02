BBC Sport - Paddy Barnes prepares to bid for European title at Waterfront
Barnes ready for 'make-or-break' title fight
- From the section Boxing
Belfast boxer Paddy Barnes says his WBO European title fight against Spanish-based Romanian Silvio Olteanu in Belfast on 17 June could be "make-or-break" for his professional career.
"This is a serious step up in class but could prove to be the launchpad for my career," said the 30-year-old, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist.
Also on the bill at the Waterfront Hall next month will be Jamie Conlan, Steven Ward and Lewis Crocker.
Conlan will contest an eight-round bout against an as yet unnamed opponent as he continues his bid to secure a world title fight in the next few months.
"The SSE Arena has been booked for two different dates and there is a possibility that my brother Michael could be on the same card," reveals Jamie.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired