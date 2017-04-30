BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua beats Wladimir Klitschko - best 5 live commentary moments memes & reaction

Joshua victorious - best moments, memes & reaction

  • From the section Boxing

Listen to big fight commentary highlights and the best social media reaction as Anthony Joshua beats Wladimir Klitschko to add the WBA world heavyweight title to his IBF crown.

READ MORE: Anthony Joshua stops Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round at Wembley

LISTEN AGAIN: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra are replaying the whole fight in its entirety every hour from 06:00 BST to 10:00 BST on Sunday.

