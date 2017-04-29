BBC Sport - BBC Radio 5 live commentary of the thrilling finale of Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko

The thrilling finale of Joshua v Klitschko

Listen to 5 live commentary of the closing stages of Anthony Joshua's amazing world-title win over Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua produced the performance of his career to add the WBA world heavyweight title to his IBF crown with an enthralling knockout win over Wladimir Klitschko at the national stadium.

READ MORE: Anthony Joshua stops Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round at Wembley

LISTEN AGAIN: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra are replaying the whole fight in its entirety on every hour from 06:00 BST to 10:00 BST on Sunday. Listen to a replay of the fight on 5 live sports Extra on

