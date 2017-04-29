Scott Quigg: British fighter beats Viorel Simion at Wembley

This was Scott Quigg's second fight since his defeat by Carl Frampton last February

Scott Quigg moved closer to a fight with world IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby with a unanimous points win over Viorel Simion at Wembley.

Former WBA super-bantamweight champion Quigg, 28, began sluggishly but took control to win the brutal eliminator.

It was the Englishman's first fight since he recruited American Freddie Roach as his trainer.

Earlier, Luke Campbell earned his shot at the WBA lightweight title with a ninth-round stoppage of Darleys Perez.

The 29-year-old Brit, who won a bantamweight Olympic gold medal at London 2012, largely dominated the eliminator contest with the Colombian, who was forced to pull out with what appeared to be an elbow injury.

The Quigg and Campbell contests were two of four fights on the undercard of the IBF and WBA heavyweight title fight between Great Britain's Anthony Joshua and Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko.

After his fight, Campbell told Sky Sports: "That was exactly what I wanted. He [Perez] is a smart and patient fighter. I had to be smart, that's exactly what I wanted though as I got the stoppage and rounds.

"I wanted the rounds and to show what I can do. When I connected I nearly had him out. He has been in with some very good opponents and he is experienced."

WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares was ringside for Saturday's fight and Campbell is keen to test himself against the Venezuelan, who beat Anthony Crolla to win the title before also defeating the Mancunian in a rematch in March.

"Linares is a brilliant champion," added Campbell. "To be the best you have to beat the best and that's exactly what I want to do."

Quigg recovers from sluggish start

Quigg has moved to Los Angeles to train at Freddie Roach's famous Wild Card gym

Quigg made the step up to featherweight after losing his WBA title in a unification bout against Carl Frampton in February 2016 - his sole loss in 36 career fights.

This was only his second fight since that defeat and his profile has suffered while those of rivals Selby and Frampton have grown.

He was repeatedly caught early on, and it took until the fourth round before he began to make an impression on Romanian Simion, who was as willing as Quigg to exchange.

It was in the ninth when the former world champion, having pinned Simion to the ropes, landed a powerful right hand, but he then took a similar right cross in the 11th.

Ultimately, though, Quigg's superiority showed as he secured the fight via two scores of 117-111 and a 115-113.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Ireland's Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor inflicted the first professional defeat of Nina Meinke's career by stopping the German in the seventh of 10 two-minute rounds.

The 30-year-old, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics, is now expected to challenge Uruguay's WBA world lightweight champion Cecilia Comunales.

There was also a win for Wales' Joe Cordina, the Rio 2016 Olympian, who stopped Russia's Sergej Vib in the first round to earn his second stoppage from two professional fights.