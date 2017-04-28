BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko: Deontay Wilder predicts Klitschko win
Wilder tips Klitschko to beat Joshua
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder - who is hoping to face the winner of Saturday's heavyweight title bout between Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua - tips the 41-year-old Ukrainian to win.
