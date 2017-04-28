BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko: Deontay Wilder predicts Klitschko win

Wilder tips Klitschko to beat Joshua

  • From the section Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder - who is hoping to face the winner of Saturday's heavyweight title bout between Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua - tips the 41-year-old Ukrainian to win.

Listen live to Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko on BBC Radio 5 live on Saturday, 29 April from 21:00 BST, and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

WATCH MORE: Joshua & Klitschko face-off ahead of showdown

Top videos

Video

Wilder tips Klitschko to beat Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Line of Duty boss like 'Paisley, Shankly & Fergie'

Video

Joshua & Klitschko face off ahead of showdown

  • From the section Boxing
Video

I'll go as far as I need to get win - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

I'm ready to play against Swansea, jokes Mourinho

Video

No shift in power to Spurs - Wenger

Video

Role model Root returns to school

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How Britton inspired Swansea team-mates with DVD

Video

Guardiola 'satisfied' with derby draw

Video

'Amazing' Selby foul hands advantage to Ding

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Distraught Thompson breaks down on return

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Toddlers smiling dancing with maracas

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired