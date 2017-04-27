BBC Sport - Joshua v Klitschko: Wladimir Klitschko records Anthony Joshua fight prediction on USB

Wladimir Klitschko tells the press he has recorded a video prediction for his heavyweight bout with Anthony Joshua on a USB stick which he will have sown into the robe he wears before the fight.

