BBC Sport - Joshua v Klitschko: Wladimir Klitschko records Anthony Joshua fight prediction on USB
Wladimir Klitschko tells the press he has recorded a video prediction for his heavyweight bout with Anthony Joshua on a USB stick which he will have sown into the robe he wears before the fight.
