BBC Sport - Joshua v Klitschko: Crowds packed in to Wembley Arena for open workout
Joshua v Klitschko: Crowds gather for open workout
- From the section Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko put on an open workout session for crowds at Wembley Arena, ahead of their heavyweight title fight on Saturday, 29 April.
Listen live to Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko on BBC Radio 5 live - Saturday, 29 April 21:00-23:30 BST
