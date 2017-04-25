BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua has left 'no stone unturned' ahead of his showdown Wladimir Klitschko
'No stone unturned' as Joshua prepares for Klitschko
- From the section Boxing
Anthony Joshua tells BBC Sport's Dan Roan that he has 'left no stone unturned' during his training camp ahead of Saturday's World Heavyweight title showdown with Wladimir Klitschko.
READ MORE: Klitschko fight on a whole new level - Joshua
Watch Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app from 22:45 BST on Tuesday, 25 April.
Listen to the fight on 5live, the BBC Sport website & mobile app from 21:00 BST on Saturday, 29 April.
