Scott Quigg: Fight with Viorel Simion upgraded

Scott Quigg (right) has a career record of 32 wins, two draws and one defeat

Scott Quigg's fight with Romanian Viorel Simion at Wembley Stadium has been upgraded to an eliminator for the IBF featherweight title.

Former WBA super-bantamweight champion Quigg would be closer to facing Wales' Lee Selby if he wins on Saturday.

"It's a great opportunity for Scott," said Quigg's promoter Eddie Hearn.

"With uncertainty over [Selby's mandatory challenger] Jonathan Barros, it's very likely the winner will fight Lee Selby next."

Quigg made the step up to featherweight after losing his WBA title in a unification bout against Carl Frampton in February 2016 - his sole loss in 35 career fights.

The 28-year-old fights for the first time since recruiting American Freddie Roach as his trainer.

Quigg has fought and won only once since his defeat by Carl Frampton last February and his profile has suffered as those of rivals Selby and Frampton have grown.

His match-up with Simion, 35, comes on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's IBF and WBA heavyweight title fight with Wladimir Klitschko.