Hughie Fury pulls out of heavyweight title fight with Joseph Parker due to injury

  • From the section Boxing
Hughie Fury
Fury's last fight was in April 2016 when he beat Cameroon's Fred Kassi

Hughie Fury has pulled out of his world heavyweight title fight against Joseph Parker after suffering a back injury.

The 22-year-old cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was set to face WBO champion Parker in Auckland, New Zealand, on 6 May, in his first world title fight.

A statement from Team Fury and Hennessy Sports said Fury had been advised to "rest for three to four weeks".

Parker's promoters, Duco Events, said work had started to find a replacement.

The Fury statement continued: "Understandably, Hughie is devastated by the injury which has temporarily halted his dream of fighting for the world heavyweight title - but the fight will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced shortly."

