George Groves faces Fedor Chudinov for WBA title on Kell Brook undercard

George Groves lost to Badou Jack in Las Vegas in September 2015

Super-middleweight George Groves will take on Fedor Chudinov for the WBA world title at Bramall Lane on 27 May.

Groves, 29, has lost in contesting world honours three times, twice to Carl Froch and most recently to Badou Jack, for the WBC strap he has since vacated.

Chudinov, also 29, held the WBA title until defeat by Felix Sturm in February of last year.

But Sturm vacated the title in October having tested positive for a steroid.

The controversial points defeat was the first of Chudinov's 15-fight career, while Groves will enter the Sheffield bout with a record of 25 wins and three losses.

In December, Groves retained his WBA International super-middleweight title with a unanimous points win over Eduard Gutknecht.

The contest will form part of the undercard as Sheffield's Kell Brook defends his IBF world welterweight title against undefeated American Errol Spence Jr.