Who is Great Britain's greatest heavyweight? Joshua? Fury? Lewis? You decide

Would you pick Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno or Anthony Joshua as Great Britain's best heavyweight - or someone else?

A good heavyweight needs power, grace, stamina and plenty of heart.

They face off in boxing's glamour division, but only a few are ever good enough to make their mark.

Great Britain waited nearly 96 years between Bob Fitzsimmons' world heavyweight title win and Lennox Lewis claiming a version of the title in 1992.

Anthony Joshua is the latest to make a telling dent among the sport's biggest men. But who is Britain's greatest heavyweight? BBC Sport invites you to vote below.

Below the vote we've put a short outline of what each man achieved. We will be publishing the result on Wednesday.

Bob Fitzsimmons - 61 wins, 8 losses, 4 draws

Active: 1885-1914

Photography was in its infancy when Fitzsimmons reigned as world heavyweight champion

Born in Cornwall but largely raised in New Zealand, Fitzsimmons was the first fighter to win titles in three divisions - becoming world champion at middleweight, light-heavyweight and heavyweight.

A blacksmith by trade, he became known as a brutal puncher. In winning the middleweight title in 1891, he reportedly knocked down opponent Jack Dempsey (not the later heavyweight champion of the same name) 13 times.

Henry Cooper - 40 wins, 14 losses, 1 draw

Active: 1954-1971

Cooper troubled Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) in the fourth round but was beaten in the fifth of their title fight at Wembley

Cooper's trademark left hook - christened 'Enry's 'Ammer' - famously dropped Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) at Wembley Stadium in 1963. The London fighter did not have enough time to close the job in the fourth round and Ali's canny trainer, Angelo Dundee, delayed the start of the fifth, claiming his man's gloves were damaged. A British, Commonwealth and European champion, Cooper was the first person to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year twice.

Joe Bugner - 69 wins, 13 losses, 1 draw

Active: 1967-1999

Bugner fought Muhammad Ali in 1973 and 1975, losing by unanimous decision on both occasions

Hungary-born but a naturalised resident of the UK and, later, Australia, Bugner fought for more than 31 years. He lost to Muhammad Ali on points twice, and also took Joe Frazier to the cards. A world title eluded him, although he held European and British belts.

Frank Bruno - 40 wins, 5 losses

Active: 1982-1996

Bruno twice lost to Tyson, here in 1989 and later in the final fight of his career in 1996

He lost world title bouts to Tim Witherspoon, Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis before capturing the WBC belt in the penultimate fight of his career - out-pointing Oliver McCall at Wembley in 1995. Much loved by the British public, Bruno was a destructive force, landing 38 wins by knockout.

Lennox Lewis - 41 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw

Active: 1989-2003

Lennox Lewis knocked out former champion Mike Tyson in his penultimate fight in 2002

The last man to be undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, courtesy of his 1999 victory over Evander Holyfield. His list of conquests includes the likes of Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko, brother of Wladimir. Lewis avenged his two defeats by securing knockout wins over Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman.

David Haye - 28 wins, 3 losses

Active: 2002-present

Haye's speed and agility saw him win the world title against a lumbering Nikolai Valuev in Nuremberg

A unified champion at cruiserweight, Haye became the first man since Evander Holyfield to also win a world title at heavyweight. He took the WBA belt from Nikolai Valuev in 2009 in a fight in which he weighed in almost seven stones lighter than his opponent. He is now three fights into a return to the sport, losing his most recent bout to Tony Bellew.

Tyson Fury - 25 wins (unbeaten)

Active: 2008-present

Fury's victory over Klitschko was regarded as one of the greatest upsets in heavyweight history

Fury produced an excellent performance to end Wladimir Klitschko's 11-year unbeaten run and claim the WBA, IBF and WBO titles in November 2015. Fury has since battled personal problems and does not have an active licence to compete at the moment, although has vowed to return. His ascent to world level took in British, Commonwealth and European titles.

Anthony Joshua - 19 wins (unbeaten)

Active: 2013-present

Joshua holds two of the four world heavyweight title belts and wants to unify the division

Like Lewis, Olympic gold preceded his professional career but it took Joshua just 34 rounds to land the IBF world title. His rapid rise through the professional ranks made him just the second fighter - after Frazier - to hold a world heavyweight title while still reigning as Olympic champion.