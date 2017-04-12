Carl Frampton promises 'big' Belfast fight in summer

Leo Santa Cruz defeated Carl Frampton in their second fight in January

Carl Frampton says he will not take on a "mug" as an announcement nears for a fight in Belfast in July or August.

The Belfast featherweight lost his WBA belt in January's defeat by Leo Santa Cruz and a third fight this summer between the pair has been ruled out.

"It needs to be a big fight and that's what it will be," said Frampton.

"It doesn't need to be a world title fight but I can't fight a mug - it needs to be a credible opponent and a few names are in the hat."

The WBA ended speculation of a third showdown with Santa Cruz in Belfast earlier this month by ordering the Mexican to defend his belt against Abner Mares.

IBF champion Lee Selby is also not an option for the summer fight, with the Welshman set to defend his title against Jonathan Victor Barros.

"I'm pretty confident things are working behind the scenes and we're going to hear something very soon," added the 30-year-old.

"It will be a big fight at home, which is something I've always wanted. It will be the end of July or early August and I can't wait to get going."