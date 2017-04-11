Ricky Burns aims to show Julius Indongo he is far from retirement

Ricky Burns turns 34 this week

Ricky Burns says he will show Julius Indongo he is far from retirement when they face each other in their super-lightweight unification fight on Saturday.

WBA champion Burns will meet the unbeaten IBF and IBO world champion at the Hydro at the age of 34, the same as the Namibian.

Indongo, when asked about Burns, said: "I thought he was retired by now."

"He is going to find out the hard way, hopefully," responded Burns.

"This is only the second time fighting out of Namibia, so we will see how he is going to like the Glasgow crowd and we will also see how he is going to like it in the second half of the fight when I am sticking it on him.

"It is going to be a good night. Training has gone well. The last week is a pain, with all the things to deal with, but roll on fight night."

Indongo won his belt with a first-round knockout of Russia's Eduard Troyanovsky in Moscow in December.

However, Burns, making the second defence of the title he picked up in May, was unimpressed.

Julius Indongo during an open sparring session in Glasgow

"It was the first 30 seconds of the first round, so you can't really take a lot from it," said the Coatbridge fighter, who has his 34th birthday on Thursday.

"He could have caught that boy cold. It could have happened to anybody.

"Before that fight, he had 20 fights and 10 knockouts. Obviously he can punch a bit.

"But I don't think he is this big puncher that he is making out he is, but we are going to find out how good he is on Saturday."

Burns has struggled with southpaws in the past and has been preparing for Indongo's style.

"The big difference in preparation is that the sparring has been with southpaws, getting in a good variety," he said.

"We have been bringing in boys similar to the boy we are fighting; tall, rangy, awkward.

"But I have been handling southpaws a lot better than I thought I would have done.

"Preparation has gone well, sparring has gone well, so it is just a case of taking what we have been doing and producing it in the fight."