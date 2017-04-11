Natasha Jonas: Britain's first female Olympic boxer to turn professional
Natasha Jonas, the first woman to box for Great Britain at the Olympics, says she will come out of retirement and turn professional.
Jonas, 32, cited a lack of hunger and dedication for new achievements when she retired in 2015.
She lost to Katie Taylor in the quarter-finals at London 2012 having won World Championships bronze in 2012.
"The decision to leave was a harder choice. The decision to go back was a lot easier," Jonas told Sky Sports.
Liverpool lightweight Jonas has linked up with trainer Joe Gallagher and is not ruling out a rematch with Irish fighter Taylor.
"It was one of the best nights of boxing I have ever seen, but I'm on a personal journey and if that means us meeting in the end then we'll see," she added.