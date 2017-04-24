Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko: Which heavyweight boxing great are you?

Seven great boxers - take the quiz to find out which one you are

Are you all-out aggression, do you outsmart your opponents, or do you win through sheer willpower?

Before Saturday's fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, find out which boxing great you are by taking our quick personality test.

Will your choices see you matched to Mike Tyson, do your picks make you a modern day Rocky Marciano, or perhaps you'll come out as the greatest of all time - Muhammad Ali.

The current top dogs are in there too - are you Joshua or Klitschko in disguise?

Obviously it's just a bit of fun. Let us know if you agree with who you got matched with by using #MyBoxingAlterEgo