Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko: Which heavyweight boxing great are you?

  • From the section Boxing
Montage of boxing greats
Seven great boxers - take the quiz to find out which one you are

Are you all-out aggression, do you outsmart your opponents, or do you win through sheer willpower?

Before Saturday's fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, find out which boxing great you are by taking our quick personality test.

Will your choices see you matched to Mike Tyson, do your picks make you a modern day Rocky Marciano, or perhaps you'll come out as the greatest of all time - Muhammad Ali.

The current top dogs are in there too - are you Joshua or Klitschko in disguise?

Obviously it's just a bit of fun. Let us know if you agree with who you got matched with by using #MyBoxingAlterEgo

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Boxing programmes

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Love to Swim logo

Swimming Lessons (London Docklands)
Fotolia

Swimming Lessons (London Docklands)

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired