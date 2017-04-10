Luke Campbell v Darleys Perez on Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko undercard

Luke Campbell has won 16 fights and lost one since turning professional in 2013

Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell will fight on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko bout.

Briton Campbell will face Darleys Perez of Colombia at Wembley Stadium on 29 April in an eliminator to become the mandatory challenger for the WBA lightweight title.

"This is the fight of my career so far," said 29-year-old Campbell, who won bantamweight gold at London 2012.

"I believe now that I'm ready for a shot at the world title."

Former world champion Perez, 33, twice fought in Manchester against Briton Anthony Crolla, drawing in their first contest then losing the second meeting.

Campbell suffered his only defeat in the paid ranks in November 2015, losing to Yvan Mendy - but has recovered with four successive wins to put himself among the contenders at 135lbs.