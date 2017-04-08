Nicola Adams beats Virginia Carcamo on her professional debut

Media playback is not supported on this device I'll get better with experience, says victorious Adams

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams marked her professional debut with a 40-36 points victory over Argentina's Virginia Carcamo in Manchester.

The 34-year-old was vastly superior in the flyweight contest, which was held over four, two-minute rounds.

"I was a bit too eager to get the stoppage as I wanted to entertain the crowd, " said Leeds-born Adams.

As an amateur, Adams won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

She also won Commonwealth, European and World titles before switching to the professional ranks in January and signing with promoter Frank Warren.

Her next fight is scheduled for 13 May in Leeds.

Adams was the first ever women's Olympic boxing champion

Adams was aggressive against 32-year-old Carcamo and looked quicker and faster than her opponent in a comfortable victory.

"I absolutely enjoyed every minute of it," Adams told BT Sport. "You can see a lot more without the headguard. I loved it. I'm here to stay."

Speaking to BBC Sport, she added: "I was absolutely buzzing when I went out there and with experience I will learn to settle down and get into my flow faster.

"I am happy with how my training camp is going, it is a steady learning curve and I am learning new things. As my fights progress I will get better and better in the ring."

Adams became the first woman to box for England in 2001 and joined the Great Britain squad in 2010. In beating China's Ren Cancan to win flyweight gold at London 2012, she became the first Olympic women's boxing champion.

She also won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, 2015 European Games and 2016 World Championships, before retaining her Olympic title by beating France's Sarah Ourahmoune in Rio.

The second Olympic title made her the first British boxer to retain gold in 92 years.