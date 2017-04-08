Nicola Adams has belief in trainer Virgil Hunter

Adams (left) won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016

Nicola Adams v Virginia Carcamo Venue: Manchester Arena Date: Saturday, 8 April Coverage: Live text commentary and analysis on BBC Sport website and app

Great Britain's double gold medallist Nicola Adams believes new trainer Virgil Hunter will play a key part in success as a professional.

Adams will make her professional debut in Manchester on Saturday when she fights Argentina's Virginia Carcamo.

"Virgil has a lot of knowledge and one thing I like about him is he knows how to take an Olympic champion and turn them into a pro," said Adams, 34.

"He did it with Andre [Ward] and he's capable of doing the same with me."

American Ward, 33, has gone from winning gold at the 2004 Olympics to becoming a two-weight world champion and being unbeaten in 31 fights.

Adams has been training alongside the likes of IBF, WBA and WBO light-heavyweight champion Ward as she prepares for her fight, and says doing so "has left me a bit in awe, to be honest".

She added: "Like every fighter, my ultimate goal is to headline a show in Las Vegas and with the way the sport is building at the moment I see no reason why I can't get there.

"Other female boxers like Claressa Shields and Katie Taylor have been putting women's professional boxing on the map and now that I've joined them it can only raise the bar again."