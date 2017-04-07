Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko: GB Olympians added to Wembley card

Lawrence Okolie made his professional debut in Manchester earlier in April

British Olympians Lawrence Okolie, Joe Cordina and Josh Kelly have been added to the undercard for the Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko fight on 29 April.

All three competed at the Rio Games in 2016 before turning to the paid ranks.

Okolie has already made his professional bow, while Cordina and Kelly will each make their debuts before the Wembley date.

The headline bout will be for Joshua's IBF title and the vacant WBA Super and IBO heavyweight belts.