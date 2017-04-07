BBC Sport - Joshua v Klitschko: Behind-the-scenes at Wladimir's alpine training camp

Klitschko or Klitsch-cow? Wladimir's alpine training camp

  • From the section Boxing

BBC Sport goes behind the scenes at Wladimir Klitschko's Austrian training camp, where he is preparing for his world title bout against Anthony Joshua.

WATCH MORE: The incredible story of Claressa Sheilds

Top videos

Video

Klitschko or Klitsch-cow? Wladimir's alpine training camp

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'You little beauty' - Fowler sinks bunker shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB in trouble as Chardy eases past Evans

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Are 10 draws really better than five wins, Jose?

Video

Watch the best shots from day one at the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Five best shots as Edmund loses to Pouille

  • From the section Tennis
Video

McIlroy chips in for 'surprising' birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

Five great baskets as Riders see off Sharks

Video

'Wow' - Spieth's quadruple-bogey nightmare

  • From the section Golf
Video

How a car boot sale launched skiing star's career

Video

Rodgers pushing boundaries at Celtic - Brown

Video

Brownlee preparing for half-Ironman test

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired