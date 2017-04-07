BBC Sport - Joshua v Klitschko: Behind-the-scenes at Wladimir's alpine training camp
Klitschko or Klitsch-cow? Wladimir's alpine training camp
BBC Sport goes behind the scenes at Wladimir Klitschko's Austrian training camp, where he is preparing for his world title bout against Anthony Joshua.
