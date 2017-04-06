World Series Boxing: British Lionhearts beat France Fighting Roosters in London

The British Lionhearts were beaten by Cuba in the final of last season's World Series of Boxing

British Lionhearts are top of World Series of Boxing Group B after they won their tie against France Fighting Roosters in London.

There were wins for Galal Yafai, Peter McGrail and Conor Loftus as the Lionhearts took the tie - labelled "Le Boxing Crunch" - 3-2.

After four matches, Britain and France both have 10 points but the former have won 15 bouts to the latter's 12.

The Lionhearts' next tie is in Morocco on 21 April.