Mairis Briedis v Marco Huck: Tony Bellew's WBC cruiserweight title claimed by Latvian

Mairis Briedis beat Marco Huck in a unanimous decision to claim Tony Bellew's WBC cruiserweight title.

Bellew's champion status was changed as a result of potential ongoing involvement in the heavyweight division.

The 34-year-old has held the title since May, but the WBC made him Emeritus Champion - so he can return to contest the title at any time.

Latvian 32-year-old Briedis remains unbeaten with a 22nd career victory.

The three judges scored the fight 118-109, 116-111 and 117-110 in his favour, with German 32-year-old Huck suffering a fifth defeat in 41 bouts.