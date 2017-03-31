Scottish Boxing Championships: Female boxers eye Commonwealth Games spot

Stephanie Kernachan is the only Scottish female boxer to win a British title

Scottish Boxing Championships - Elite Finals Venue: Ravenscraig Regional Sports Centre, Motherwell Date: Saturday, 1 April Time: 20:00-23:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland website and app from 21:00 BST

Scotland's female boxers have the incentive of a place at next year's Commonwealth Games in their sights when they compete in elite finals of the Scottish Boxing Championships on Saturday.

This year's event takes on greater significance as part of the qualifying process for the 2018 Games on Australia's Gold Coast next April.

Boxing Scotland hopes that at least one Scottish female boxer will be selected in the team - which would be a first.

The sport's governing body has made great strides in the last year to help develop female boxing, affording female boxers the same training and competition opportunities as their male counterparts.

The weekend's national championships will see five final bouts involving female boxers.

Kernachan will face Farah Jamil in the bantamweight division after winning through to the finals

Stephanie Kernachan (bantamweight, 54kg) fights out of Cleland Boxing Club. She became the only Scottish female boxer to win a British title in 2015, and as a result of her promise she now receives funding from Sportscotland through their athlete personal awards.

The 24-year-old faces Farah Jamil, Scotland's first Muslim amateur female boxer, who only took up the sport four years ago. The 27-year old from Bellahouston boxing club, won the national title in 2014, and with Kernachan winning it in 2015, this could be an interesting tussle.

Lynn Calder has won the Scottish lightweight title three times in the last five years

Lynn Calder has three Scottish titles to her name, and is an experienced boxer. Representing Springburn, she will face Natalia Josko from Renfrewshire in the lightweight (60kg) bout.

Calder won the Scottish Championships in 2012, 2014 and 2015. Away from boxing, she's also a talented bagpiper.

Nasreen Anderson who boxes out of Lochend Boxing Club, also had other talents. She's a mother, a lawyer, and is also one of the faces of 'This Girl Can' - a campaign to encourage more women to take up exercise.

The 32-year-old faces Emma McCulloch from Glenrothes in the light-flyweight division (48kg). The 24-year-old is one of the rising stars of Scottish boxing, having been invited to train with the GB squad.

The welterweight bout (69kg) will see Gardner Moore (Lochend) face Shannon Lawson (Glasgow City) while at featherweight (57kg), Cassidy Tood (Hayfield) takes on Efiychia Kathopouli (Glenrothes).

The championships at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Centre in Motherwell are part of the Team Scotland Series, a new collaboration which pulls together national championship events in a number of Commonwealth Games sports in the countdown to 2018.

The event will be streamed live on the BBC Scotland website from 21:00 BST on Saturday, 1 April.