Scott Quigg to fight under Freddie Roach on Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko bill

Scott Quigg (right) has a career record of 32 wins, two draws and one defeat

Ex-WBA super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg will fight at Wembley Stadium on 29 April, his first contest under trainer Freddie Roach.

Quigg, 28, will meet Romanian Viorel Simion at featherweight on the bill headed by Anthony Joshua's heavyweight bout with Wladimir Klitschko.

Simion, 28, has only lost once in 22 fights, a points defeat to IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby.

"The fight catapults me in the mix for a world title fight," said Quigg.

The meeting with Simion will be a second at featherweight for Quigg, who moved up a weight division after his 2016 defeat to Carl Frampton, the only loss of his 35-fight career.

The Bury-born fighter moved to join forces with Roach - who has trained the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto - after splitting from Manchester-based trainer Joe Gallagher in February.

"The switch out to Los Angeles has been a breath of fresh air," he said.

"The change of environment working with Freddie and the quality of sparring has really freshened things up."