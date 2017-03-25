Katie Taylor beats Milena Koleva on points for fourth professional win

Katie Taylor turned professional in October 2016

Katie Taylor continued her progress towards a world title shot by beating Milena Koleva on points in an eight-round super-featherweight contest.

The Irishwoman saw off the ex-IBF super-featherweight challenger in Manchester to remain unbeaten in the professional ranks after four fights.

Taylor, 30, had Bulgarian Koleva on the canvas in the seventh round.

"I definitely needed the eight rounds and it was a great contest against a very strong opponent," said Taylor.

The Bray boxer had won two of her first three professional fights inside the distance and always looked in control against Koleva on Saturday night.

The fight was on the undercard of Anthony Crolla's world lightweight title rematch against Jorge Linares.

Taylor's last victory was on 4 March, when she stopped Italian Monica Gentili.

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful of landing a world title fight by the end of the year.

The London 2012 Olympic champion won six European titles and five world crowns during a distinguished amateur career, before turning professional in October.